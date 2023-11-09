The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



(2nd LD) Blinken says Russia providing technology, support for N.K. military programs

SEOUL -- Russia is providing "technology and support" for North Korea's military programs, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, as Pyongyang is believed to be trying to make yet another attempt to launch a military satellite.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Seoul after talks with Foreign Minister Park Jin, Blinken also said the two sides discussed ways to intensify pressure on Moscow not to transfer military technology to Pyongyang.



Yoon meets with Blinken over lunch at presidential residence

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol invited U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to a luncheon at his residence Thursday, as the top U.S. diplomat was in Seoul for talks with his counterpart.

Blinken arrived in Seoul late Wednesday and was set to hold talks with Foreign Minister Park Jin on topics likely to include North Korea, the alliance, and regional and global issues.



(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold talks amid tightening N.K.-Russia military ties

SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Park Jin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks Thursday that were expected to focus on North Korea, alliance, regional and global issues amid concerns over expanding military cooperation between the North and Russia.

The talks came after revelations that the North provided Russia with a large amount of munitions and weapons for use in the war in Ukraine under an arms deal apparently reached at a rare September summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



(LEAD) N. Korea's revision of election law does not mean guarantee of suffrage: Seoul

SEOUL -- North Korea's recent revision of an election law does not appear to genuinely guarantee people's suffrage, South Korea's unification ministry said Thursday.

In unspecified constituencies, North Korea has permitted two candidates to be recommended for the Nov. 26 election to pick new deputies for local assemblies under the revised election law, according to the Minju Choson, the North's Cabinet newspaper.



Nat'l security advisers of S. Korea, U.S. agree to push for meeting with Japanese counterpart this year

SEOUL -- The national security advisers of South Korea and the United States agreed Thursday to push for a trilateral meeting with their Japanese counterpart before the end of the year, the South's presidential office said.

National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and his U.S. counterpart, Jake Sullivan, spoke by phone to discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as trilateral cooperation involving Japan, the presidential office said in a press release.



Starbucks recommended to improve services for hearing-impaired, those with language challenges

SEOUL -- The National Human Right Commission on Thursday recommended mega coffee chain Starbucks provide sign language services or install kiosks at its drive-through stores to ensure equal access for the hearing-impaired and customers with language challenges.

The recommendation was in response to a petition filed by hearing-impaired customers and others with language difficulties. They said orders cannot be placed at Starbucks' drive-through outlets without verbal communication.



(LEAD) Seoul shares end higher on institutional, foreign buying

SEOUL -- South Korean ended slightly higher Thursday as foreign investors and institutions snapped up shares following a two-day losing streak. The local currency rose against the greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.46 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 2,427.08.



