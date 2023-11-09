Mirae Asset Securities Q3 net income down 29.8 pct to 76.9 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Securities Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 76.9 billion won (US$58.7 million), down 29.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 15.5 percent on-year to 173.1 billion won. Revenue decreased 29.2 percent to 4.57 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 116.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

