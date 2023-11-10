PM to visit Paris for final pitch to promote Expo bid

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is scheduled to visit France later this week to bolster South Korea's bid for hosting the 2030 World Expo, just around two weeks before the crucial vote, his office said Friday.

Han will depart for Paris on Sunday for a four-day trip in a last-minute pitch to win support to bring the mega event to the southeastern city of Busan.

The trip comes as South Korea has been stepping up its campaign to host the quadrennial event, as member states of the Bureau International des Expositions will decide on the host city between Busan, Riyadh and Rome on Nov. 28 in Paris.

Han previously visited France last month as part of his European tour for the expo bid, and this will mark his fourth visit since taking office.



view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during the Busan Expo Symposium 2023 in Paris on Oct. 9, 2023, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

