Seoul shares fall late Fri. morning on Fed chief's remark

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded weaker late Friday morning as institutions unloaded shares in line with overnight losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 23.22 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,403.86 as of 11:20 a.m.

U.S. stocks sagged overnight after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated interest rates may be hiked again if needed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.9 percent.

In Seoul, most market heavyweights remained weak. Top market cap Samsung Electronics decreased 0.71 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution sank 3.26 percent.

Top steelmaker POSCO Holdings slumped 2.39 percent, and leading refiner SK Innovation also shed 3.24 percent.

Chemical stocks also took a beating, with LG Chem falling 3.42 percent and Lotte Chemical plunging 8.94 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,316.40 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 6.3 won from the previous session's close.

