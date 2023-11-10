Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Kolmar Korea Q3 net profit up 203.9 pct to 19.8 bln won

09:51 November 10, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kolmar Korea Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 19.8 billion won (US$15 million), up 203.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 71.5 percent on-year to 31 billion won. Sales increased 9.1 percent to 516.4 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 12.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK