Bond sales fall in October on rising interest rates

11:12 November 10, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Bond sales in South Korea declined from a month earlier in October due to investors' concerns that interest rates would stay higher, data showed Friday.

The value of bonds sold in South Korea stood at 68.1 trillion won (US$51.7 billion) last month, down 7.36 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association (KOFIA).

The yield on three-year Treasury bonds closed at 4.085 percent in October, up 20.1 basis points from a month earlier, according to the data.

Corporate bond issuance dropped to 4.7 trillion won from 8.1 trillion won over the cited period due to higher bond interest rates.

By corporate bond grade, AAA bonds increased 100 billion won, while AA bonds and A bonds decreased by 1.4 trillion won and 700 billion won, respectively.

Demand forecasting for corporate bonds reached 2.35 trillion won in October, up 74.9 billion won from the same period last year, according to KOFIA.

Meanwhile, individual investors net purchased 3 trillion won worth of bonds, while foreigners added 5.1 trillion won worth of bonds, including 3.5 trillion won worth of government bonds, in the month.

The sign of the Korea Financial Investment Association is seen in this photo provided by Yonhap News TV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

