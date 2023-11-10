Go to Contents
DP to push for windfall tax for banks, refiners

11:09 November 10, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) will push to introduce a windfall tax for banks and refiners reaping record profits due to hikes in oil prices and interest rates, party leader Lee Jae-myung said Friday.

A windfall tax is a one-time surtax imposed on companies deemed to have made unreasonably high profits.

Lee, chairman of the DP, made the suggestion at a party meeting, noting countries like the United States and Italy already levy such one-off taxes on energy firms.

"We need to improve the livelihood of people suffering from high interest rates with windfall tax revenues, or contributions from banks," he said.

view larger image Rep. Lee Jae-myung (L), the chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks in a party leadership meeting held at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

Rep. Lee Jae-myung (L), the chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks in a party leadership meeting held at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

