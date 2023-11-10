Go to Contents
S. Korea to provide US$300,000 worth of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Nepal

11:37 November 10, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$300,000 worth of humanitarian assistance to Nepal to help the country cope with the aftermath of a deadly earthquake that has killed more than 150 people, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The government hopes the provision will help Nepalese people who have suffered damage from the earthquake quickly resettle and the country with recovery efforts, the ministry said.

At least 153 people died and hundreds of others were injured after a 6.4 magnitude quake struck the Jajarkot district northwest of Kathmandu last Friday.

This AP photo, provided by Nepal's prime minister's office on Nov. 5, 2023, shows an area ruined by a recent earthquake in Karnali Province, northwest of Nepal, after the 6.4 magnitude quake struck the region on Nov. 3, killing at least 153 people and leaving hundreds of others injured. (Yonhap)

This AP photo, provided by Nepal's prime minister's office on Nov. 5, 2023, shows an area ruined by a recent earthquake in Karnali Province, northwest of Nepal, after the 6.4 magnitude quake struck the region on Nov. 3, killing at least 153 people and leaving hundreds of others injured. (Yonhap)

