The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



------------------

PM to visit Paris for final pitch to promote Expo bid

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is scheduled to visit France later this week to bolster South Korea's bid for hosting the 2030 World Expo, just around two weeks before the crucial vote, his office said Friday.

Han will depart for Paris on Sunday for a four-day trip in a last-minute pitch to win support to bring the mega event to the southeastern city of Busan.



------------------

Vaccination of cattle for lumpy skin disease to be completed by Friday

SEOUL -- The agriculture ministry said Friday it has nearly completed nationwide cattle vaccination against lumpy skin (LSD) disease, less than a month after the country reported its first-ever infection.

The ministry has so far inoculated 99.9 percent of 4.05 million cattle in the country to protect them against LSD after launching the intensive vaccination campaign following its first-ever case of LSD reported on Oct. 20.



------------------

Unionized Seoul subway workers threaten second strike

SEOUL -- Unionized Seoul subway workers opposed to their company's downsizing plans are set to end a two-day "warning" strike Friday evening but threatened to go on a general strike sooner or later unless their demands are met.

The latest strike was launched Thursday by the biggest of the three labor unions of Seoul Metro, the operator of subway lines 1-8, in protest of the city-run company's bid to reduce its workforce by 13.5 percent, or 2,212 employees, by 2026 to address its chronic deficit.



------------------

Constitutional Court chief's retirement leaves 2 top courts without heads

SEOUL -- Constitutional Court President Yoo Nam-seok was to retire on Friday, leaving a leadership vacuum at the country's two top courts as the Supreme Court has been without a head since September.

President Yoon Suk Yeol named Lee Jong-seok, a current Constitutional Court justice, as its new chief last month, but a parliamentary confirmation hearing for Lee has been scheduled for Monday, nearly a month after the nomination.



------------------

S. Korea joins int'l community for promoting crypto-asset reporting framework

SEOUL -- South Korea joined the United States, Britain, Japan and dozens of other countries to issue a statement calling for the promotion of the international framework on automatic exchanges of information on crypto-asset transactions to ensure tax compliance, the finance ministry said Friday.

In August 2022, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) approved the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), which provides for the reporting of tax information on transactions in cyber assets in a standardized manner, with a view to automatically exchanging such information among tax authorities.



------------------

Jungkook records biggest 1st-week sales for K-pop soloist with 'Golden'

SEOUL -- Jungkook of global K-pop sensation BTS has hit another "golden" milestone in the music market with his first solo album, "Golden."

According to Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of albums sales, "Golden" has sold 2.438 million copies as of midnight Friday, becoming the most-sold album by a K-pop soloist in the first week of its release.



------------------

S. Korea to provide US$300,000 worth of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Nepal

SEOUL -- South Korea will provide US$300,000 worth of humanitarian assistance to Nepal to help the country cope with the aftermath of a deadly earthquake that has killed more than 150 people, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The government hopes the provision will help Nepalese people who have suffered damage from the earthquake quickly resettle and the country with recovery efforts, the ministry said.



------------------

(END)