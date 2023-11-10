Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #HD Korea Shipbuilding-ship orders

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 222 bln-won order for oil tankers in Liberia

14:53 November 10, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE) said Friday it has received a 222.6 billion-won (US$170 million) deal to build two oil tankers for a shipper in Liberia by mid-2026.

The two oil carriers will be built at the shipyard of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., HD KSOE said in a statement.

HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has HD KSOE as a subholding company under its wing.

HD KSOE has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

With the latest deal, HD KSOE has received ship orders worth $20.36 billion so far this year, exceeding this year's order target of $12.94 billion, the company said.

view larger image This file photo provided by HD KSOE shows a 158,000-ton oil tanker built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. in 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This file photo provided by HD KSOE shows a 158,000-ton oil tanker built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. in 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK