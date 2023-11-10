Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 November 10, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------------

Nov. 6 -- S. Korea deplores N. Korea's designation of 'missile industry day'

S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite

7 -- S. Korea in talks with U.N. Command over resumption of Panmunjom tour

8 -- N. Korea slams upcoming S. Korea visit by Blinken, Austin

N. Korea to field multiple candidates to pick deputies for local assemblies

N. Korea warns of 'shower of shells,' military clashes over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign

9 -- Blinken says Russia providing technology, support for N.K. military programs

10 -- N. Korea pulls out of Nepal in series of diplomatic mission closures

N. Korea calls U.S. 'war merchant' over support for Israel in war with Hamas
