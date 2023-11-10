HYUNDAI STEEL 34,250 DN 50
Shinsegae 170,700 DN 1,600
Nongshim 480,500 UP 500
SGBC 51,300 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 420,000 DN 19,500
KPIC 152,200 DN 7,800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,350 DN 150
SKC 84,300 DN 2,000
GS Retail 25,350 UP 200
GS E&C 14,470 UP 90
COSMOCHEM 34,400 DN 2,300
POSCO Holdings 447,500 DN 13,000
DB INSURANCE 84,600 UP 1,800
SLCORP 29,250 DN 800
Yuhan 62,000 UP 100
SamsungElec 70,500 UP 200
NHIS 10,160 DN 110
LS 76,700 DN 1,400
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES111 40 0 UP500
GC Corp 102,900 UP 300
Ottogi 385,500 DN 3,500
YoulchonChem 33,300 DN 1,600
LG Energy Solution 411,000 DN 18,000
HtlShilla 65,300 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 34,150 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 134,400 UP 900
Hanssem 47,100 DN 1,600
F&F 92,000 DN 2,100
HDKSOE 97,100 DN 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,450 DN 1,050
MS IND 16,590 DN 580
OCI Holdings 100,600 DN 2,100
LS ELECTRIC 65,700 DN 1,200
KorZinc 479,500 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,150 DN 10
HyundaiMipoDock 74,500 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 27,900 DN 350
S-Oil 66,900 DN 100
LG Innotek 241,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 144,100 DN 13,600
(MORE)
- Two umbrella unions to stage large-scale rallies this weekend
- S. Korea to honor fallen U.N. Korean War veterans in annual ceremony in Busan
- Unification secretary highly considered for new presidential spokesperson: sources
- S. Korean envoy meets U.S. officials, experts in diplomatic outreach for N.K. human rights