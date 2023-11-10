Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NIS #cyber security #CISA

NIS signs MOU with U.S. CISA to beef up cybersecurity cooperation

16:20 November 10, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's spy agency said Friday it has signed an agreement with the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in cybersecurity.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and CISA will conduct joint cyber training and share information about cyber threats.

The two agencies will also work together to protect critical infrastructure, formulate related policies and guidelines, and explore new cybersecurity technologies.

The MOU is a followup to the Seoul-Washington summit in April, where the two countries agreed to establish a bilateral Strategic Cybersecurity Cooperation Framework to expand joint efforts against cyber adversaries, according to NIS.

view larger image Baek Jong-wook (L), third deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and Jen Easterly, head of the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding to beef up cybersecurity cooperation in this photo provided by the NIS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Baek Jong-wook (L), third deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and Jen Easterly, head of the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding to beef up cybersecurity cooperation in this photo provided by the NIS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK