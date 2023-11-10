Wiz shuffle lineup to spark offense in pivotal Korean Series game

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- To jumpstart an offense that went stagnant in their earlier loss in the Korean Series, the KT Wiz will dole out a much different lineup against the LG Twins in Game 3 of the best-of-seven set Friday.

Center fielder Bae Jung-dae will bat leadoff for the first time in the ongoing Korea Baseball Organization postseason, after batting either sixth or eighth so far. Bae has been the Wiz's best hitter, having batted 3-for-6 with two walks for an on-base percentage of .625.



view larger image Bae Jung-dae of the KT Wiz (L) celebrates after hitting a two-run single against the LG Twins during Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Anthony Alford, hitless in eight plate appearances out of the No. 3 spot, will bat seventh in Game 3, with the first pitch set at 6:30 p.m. at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul.

In his pregame chat with the media Friday, Bae said he will continue to do what he's been doing all along.

"I just have to get on base as often as I can," Bae said. "I've hit well against the Twins and I am sure that was part of the consideration. And when I have an opportunity to drive in some runs, I will try to do that as well."

Bae said his approach won't change just because he has moved up in the lineup.

"I have to keep trusting the guys hitting behind me and keep trying to get on base and score runs," Bae said. "There's no secret to this. The pitcher has to throw the ball and the hitter has to hit it. It's still the same game of baseball."

The Wiz stole the first game on the road in Seoul with a ninth-inning rally. Then in Game 2, they opened up a 4-0 lead in the top of the first before losing 5-4, and got a taste of their own medicine when the Twins went ahead in the bottom eighth on a two-run shot by Park Dong-won.



view larger image Bae Jung-dae of the KT Wiz (C) hits a two-run single against the LG Twins during Game 2 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Wiz had three hits in the first inning but five more hits over the final eight frames.

"We should have tacked on a few more runs. We all felt terrible for our pitchers that we couldn't give them more support," Bae said. "We felt our relievers were due to get knocked around a bit at some point, because the guys had been really good the previous six games before that."

One constant in the Wiz lineup, amid their ups and downs, is cleanup hitter Park Byung-ho. He has batted 0-for-8 with three strikeouts, and has looked completely lost at times in the box.

Manager Lee Kang-chul has continued to express faith in the veteran slugger, and Bae said the teammates feel the same way.

"Given the way he takes care of himself and prepares for each game, Byung-ho will come through for us soon enough. We all believe in him," Bae said. "Some of the guys only have three or four more hits than Byung-ho. Things are just more magnified in the postseason, and I hope he doesn't get caught up in these numbers."



view larger image KT Wiz outfielder Bae Jung-dae speaks to reporters at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, before Game 3 of the Korean Series against the LG Twins on Nov. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

