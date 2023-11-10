Potential bullpen day looming in Game 4 of Korean Series

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Having exhausted their top starting options three games into the Korean Series, the LG Twins and the KT Wiz are expected to rely heavily on their relievers and swingmen in Game 4 for Saturday.

The Twins, after rallying for a thrilling 8-7 win in Game 3 on Friday night, will look to take a stranglehold of the series with left-hander Kim Yun-sik on the mound in Saturday's Game 4. The first pitch is 2 p.m. at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul.

The Wiz will start right-hander Um Sang-back, who is returning from a rib injury that limited him in the second half of the regular season.



view larger image In this file photo from Sept. 8, 2023, LG Twins starter Kim Yun-sik pitches against the Kia Tigers at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in the southwestern city of Gwangju. (Yonhap)

Kim will make his Korean Series debut Saturday. He went 6-4 with a 4.22 ERA in 16 starts and one bullpen appearance in the regular season.

Kim faced the Wiz three times in the regular season, and had a 7.00 ERA and a 1-0 record after giving up seven runs on 13 hits in nine innings.

Designated hitter Moon Sang-chul and outfielder Anthony Alford each had a home run off Kim.

Kim won the battle for the fourth starter spot over swingman Yi Jung-yong, who can still come into the game in a pinch and eat up multiple innings if things spiral out of control early.

Um went 7-6 with a 3.63 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance in the regular season, while missing the final two months of the season with a rib injury. The Wiz will count on him for around 50 pitches across about four innings, with reliever Bae Je-seong expected to follow.

Um did not face the Twins in the regular season.



view larger image In this photo from Nov. 3, 2023, KT Wiz pitcher Um Sang-back pitches against the NC Dinos during Game 4 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

