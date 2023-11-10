Oh captain, my captain: Oh Ji-hwan lifts Twins to dramatic Korean Series win with late homer

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- With one swing of the bat on this frigid Friday night, LG Twins captain Oh Ji-hwan saved his team from the brink of a crushing loss and carried it to a heart-pounding victory over the KT Wiz in the Korean Series.

With the Twins down 7-5 in the top of the ninth inning in Game 3 at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul, Oh stepped in with two outs and two men on. The Wiz had just scored three runs in the bottom eighth to turn a 5-4 deficit to a 7-5 lead. They had their closer Kim Jae-yoon on the mound making his first appearance of the series.



view larger image Oh Ji-hwan of the LG Twins celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the KT Wiz during the top of the ninth inning in Game 3 of the Korean Series at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

Hong Chang-ki led off the inning with a single but Kim got the next two outs to move to the brink of a save. Cleanup Austin Dean, who'd homered earlier in the game, represented the tying run at the plate. And Dean worked a seven-pitch walk off Kim after falling 1-2 in the count, bringing Oh to the plate as the go-ahead run.

And after Kim's first-pitch forkball missed the zone, catcher Jang Sung-woo had a little chat with the pitcher on the mound. And Oh jumped on the very next pitch, a middle-middle fastball, and sent it over the right field wall for a three-run bomb, giving the Twins an 8-7 lead that they didn't relinquish.

The Twins now lead this best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 set for 2 p.m. Saturday, back at KT Wiz Park.

Oh said he was sitting on a fastball after the Wiz's mound conference.

"I tried to put myself into their shoes. I don't know exactly what was said, but I bet Sung-woo told Jae-yoon to throw the fastball because that's his best pitch," Oh said. "So I took a simple approach. I was ahead in the count and I figured Jae-yoon would come back with a fastball. And just like that, I got a fastball to hit."

This was Oh's second home run in as many Korean Series games. He has never played in the Korea Baseball Organization championship round until this week, but he's swinging the bat like he's been there, done that.



view larger image Oh Ji-hwan of the LG Twins hits a three-run home run against the KT Wiz during the top of the ninth inning in Game 3 of the Korean Series at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

As captain, Oh said he implored his teammates never to give up, even after the Wiz had built their two-run lead in the eighth.

"The guys were down a bit but we were starting the ninth from the top of our lineup. I liked our chances," Oh said. "And then when Austin was battling out there, I was hoping he would just get on base and get me in the box. I was confident I could keep the inning going at least, and of course, I did something much bigger than that."

In the bottom fifth, Oh had missed a groundball that would have started an inning-ending double play. Given a new life, the Wiz scored three times to take a 4-3 lead that inning.

Oh said the error bothered him a bit, but that feeling didn't last long as the Twins reclaimed their lead at 5-4 with Park Dong-won's go-ahead, two-run shot in the sixth.

Park and Oh have each hit two home runs in this series, setting up an early, internal battle for the Korean Series MVP award. Oh said he couldn't care less about the individual honor.

"I just want to win a championship," Oh said. "I think we have more come-from-behind wins than anyone else in the league. And we can erase any deficit because of our offense."



view larger image Oh Ji-hwan of the LG Twins (L) high-fives manager Youm Kyoung-youb after their 8-7 win over the KT Wiz in Game 3 of the Korean Series at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

