-- Israel bombs Gaza's biggest hospital, killing 13 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 2nd round of impeachment motion against broadcasting watchdog chief (Kookmin Daily)

-- DP to propose motion against broadcasting watchdog chief; PPP warns of legal action (Donga Ilbo)

-- Biden, Xi to meet Nov. 15 (Segye Times)

-- DP proposes impeachment motion against prosecutors (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Threshold of transfer tax on major shareholders lowered to 5 bln won (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Controversy over 'game rule' of general elections (Hankyoreh)

-- Politics in chaos; budget passage under red light (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Polestar to manufacture in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Shahee project in jeopardy (Korea Economic Daily)

