(LEAD) DP calls Yoon to promulgate contentions bills passed this week

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) called on President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday to promulgate a pro-labor bill and three other contentious measures that were passed earlier this week.

On Thursday, the DP-controlled National Assembly passed revisions to the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act and three other bills on broadcasting laws after the ruling People Power Party (PPP) called off its plan to use a filibuster to block their passage.

"President Yoon Suk Yeol should promulgate the bills in a normal process," said Rep. Kwon Chil-seung, the DP's spokesperson, urging Yoon to respect the parliament's legislative power.

Despite the bills' passage, Yoon can exercise his veto power against them.

In that case, two-thirds parliamentary support is necessary to override a presidential veto. That means the DP would need the support of at least 199 lawmakers in the 298-member National Assembly to reapprove the bills.

Kwon further said such a scenario would result in chaos in parliament, and the responsibility lies with Yoon.

Meanwhile, the PPP reiterated its stance, emphasizing that it is inevitable for President Yoon to veto the pro-labor bill, commonly known as the "yellow envelope bill."

"There is a growing fear that this law could make it difficult for companies to claim damages, essentially granting immunity to illegal union activities," said Jung Kwang-jae, the PPP's spokesman, adding that the bill could potentially serve as a pretext for unlawful strikes.

Yoon has previously rejected two opposition-led bills -- a nursing act aimed at stipulating the roles and responsibilities of nurses and a revision to the Grain Management Act, which required the government's purchase of surplus rice.

The pro-labor legislation aims to limit companies from making claims for damages against legitimate labor union disputes, while the broadcasting law revisions are intended to reduce the government's influence over public broadcasters.



