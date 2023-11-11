Nat'l museum on Annals of Joseon Dynasty set to open

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- An opening ceremony for a national museum that stores and exhibits royal records of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) took place Saturday in the mountainous county of Pyeongchang, where a royal archives for the ancient books had been located.

The opening ceremony took place at the National Museum of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty, with the chief of the Cultural Heritage Administration, lawmakers, and the governor and mayor of Gangwon and Pyeongchang in attendance, ahead of its official opening Sunday.



The museum will store and preserve more than 1,200 pieces of relevant artifacts, including 75 volumes of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty and 82 volumes of the Uigwe, manuscripts for royal protocols.

The museum's opening comes 110 years after the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty, which chronicle the reigns of 25 kings during the dynasty's 472-year history, were taken out of the country in 1913 during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

The royal books, along with key documents tracing the genealogy of the royal family, had previously been stored at a royal storage located deep in the mountains of Odaesan in Pyeongchang, 131 kilometers east of Seoul.

