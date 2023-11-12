Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards to take place in Seoul

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Seoul has been chosen as the venue for the 2024 Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards, the city government said Sunday.

A list of the top 50 restaurants will be announced at the awards ceremony set for the last week of March that will bring about 800 gastronomy experts from around the world, officials said.

A specific date and venue will be announced later by 50 Best, the Britain-based organizer.

In this year's list, four restaurants in South Korea were included.

City officials said the event is expected to promote awareness of Korean food, as well as food tourism in Seoul.



view larger image This file photo shows a promotional sign for the 2020 Taste of Korea K-Food festival In Bangkok. (Yonhap)



(END)