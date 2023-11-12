1st snow of season falls on Mount Halla amid cold snap

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The first snow of the season fell on Mount Halla on the southern resort island of Jeju on Sunday, as the morning temperature dropped below zero across the nation, the weather agency said.

Mount Halla, the highest peak in South Korea, experienced the first snow 18 days earlier than the one recorded a year earlier, as the temperature sharply fell, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

South Korea was gripped by cold snaps across the nation, with the country's northeastern Gangwon Province experiencing the coldest weather this fall.

As of 6 a.m., temperatures were minus 10.8 C on Mount Seorak of Gangwon Province and minus 7.7 C in Daegwallyeong Pass, located in a mountainous region in eastern South Korea.

Paju, a city near the inter-Korean border, and Cheorwon County of Gangwon Province also recorded the lowest temperatures of the season, at minus 5.7 C and minus 6.1 C, respectively.

The KMA said the first frost of the season was reported in inland areas, including Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, the central city of Daejeon and Jeonju, 192 km southwest of the capital.

"Temperatures seemed to sharply drop overnight as cold air moved south from the northwest," the weather agency said, adding that morning lows are expected to reach between minus 8 C and 3 C on Monday.

The cold snaps are expected to continue into Tuesday before temperatures will likely rise back to a yearly average of 0.5 to 9 C on Wednesday, the KMA said.



view larger image The first snow of the season covers Mount Halla on the southern resort island of Jeju on Nov. 12, 2023, in this photo released by the national park's management office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

