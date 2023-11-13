Go to Contents
14:00 November 13, 2023

Nov. 14

1980 -- Under an order from South Korea's military junta led by Gen. Chun Doo-hwan, who seized power in a military coup a year earlier, the nation's electronic and print media are forced to realign and consolidate themselves through mergers, drastically reducing the number of media organizations in the country.

1984 -- The Dongjak Bridge, the 11th bridge built over the Han River that bisects Seoul, opens to traffic.

1994 -- Hyundai Motor Co. develops the nation's first solar-powered car using indigenous technology.

2006 -- Construction Minister Chu Byung-jik and two senior presidential secretaries resign, holding themselves responsible for the failure of the Roh Moo-hyun government's real estate policy.

2011 -- SK Telecom Co. acquires Hynix Semiconductor Inc. through a 21.05 percent stake purchase worth 3.43 trillion won.

2012 -- Special prosecutor Lee Kwang-bum decides against indicting the son of President Lee Myung-bak as he wraps up a monthlong investigation into a controversial land deal for Lee's now-scrapped retirement home project.

2016 -- South Korea tentatively signs an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan to better counter growing North Korean missile threats despite strong local objections.

2017 -- A North Korean soldier drives a car to the truce village of Panmunjom to defect to South Korea.
(END)

