S. Korea, U.S. defense chiefs to discuss extended deterrence against N.K. threats

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States were set to hold their annual security meeting Monday, which is expected to focus on ways to deal with North Korea's growing missile and nuclear threats.

At the 55th Security Consultative Meeting, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to discuss ways to improve the credibility of Washington's extended deterrence commitment following the launch of the bilateral Nuclear Consultation Group (NCG) in June.

Established out of the bilateral summit in April, the NCG is designed to shore up extended nuclear deterrence commitments to South Korea and to integrate the ally into U.S. planning for contingencies on the Korean Peninsula that might involve nuclear use.

Austin arrived in Seoul late Saturday as part of his three-nation trip that also involves India and Indonesia, which is focused on reassuring Asian countries of the U.S.' security commitment to the Indo-Pacific amid the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war.

Austin's visit comes at a time when Pyongyang is believed to be trying to make yet another attempt to launch a military satellite with Russian assistance following the rare summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

On Sunday, President Yoon Suk Yeol invited the Pentagon chief to a dinner at his residence and called for "a vigilant S. Korea-U.S. combined defense posture capable of retaliating against any North Korean provocations, including surprise attacks resembling Hamas-style tactics due to its miscalculation," presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said.

Austin responded that U.S. President Joe Biden is committed to strengthening the bilateral alliance and reaffirmed the commitment to use the full range of military capabilities to defend South Korea, according to Lee.

On Sunday, Shin and Austin held video talks with their Japanese counterpart, Kihara Minoru, and discussed regional security issues and the expansion of their security cooperation.

They agreed to activate a mechanism for sharing real-time warning data on North Korea's missile launches and draw up a multiyear trilateral exercise plan within the next month.

On Tuesday, Austin will attend the inaugural defense ministerial meeting of South Korea and the United Nations Command (UNC) member states, which contributed forces to fight for South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, before departing for his final stop in Indonesia.

