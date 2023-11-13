Exports up 3.2 pct during first 10 days of Nov.

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 3.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of November, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments reached US$18.24 billion in the Nov. 1-10 period, compared with $17.67 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Export rose for the first time in 13 months in October. They advanced 5.1 percent on-year to US$55 billion, driven by upbeat chip sales in the global market.

The government has expected exports to bottom out and gradually recover, and vowed all-out efforts to support exports, the country's key economic growth engine.



view larger image Shown in this file photo taken Nov. 1, 2023, is a port in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

