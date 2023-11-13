(2nd LD) Exports gain 3.2 pct from Nov. 1-10 on chip, auto sales

(ATTN: ADDS more details on chip sales, energy imports in paras 4-11, additional photo, byline; AMENDS headline)

By Oh Seok-min

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 3.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of November on the back of rising demand for semiconductors and vehicles, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments reached US$18.24 billion in the Nov. 1-10 period, compared with $17.67 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Per-day exports also grew 3.2 percent on-year to $2.15 billion.

The number of working days during the cited period came to 8.5 days, unchanged from a year earlier.

Imports added 1.2 percent on-year to $19.98 billion during the period on rising imports of crude oil and petroleum products, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.74 billion.

As of Nov. 10, the country's trade deficit had stood at $19.85 billion, the data showed.

In October, exports rose for the first time in 13 months driven by upbeat chip sales in the global market, and the country logged a trade surplus for the fifth consecutive month last month on falling energy imports, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



view larger image Shown in this file photo taken Nov. 1, 2023, is a port in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

This month's exports growth was led by rising global sales of semiconductors and vehicles.

Exports of semiconductors, a key export item, rose 1.3 percent to $2.79 billion during the Nov. 1-10 period.

It is the first time since September last year that chip exports reported an on-year growth during the first 10 days of each month.

On a monthly basis, chip exports had fallen from the previous year since August amid a global economic slowdown, though the industry has shown signs of recovery in recent months.

Auto exports surged 37.2 percent on-year to $1.99 billion.

But petroleum products saw global sales fall 9.2 percent to $1.78 billion and steel exports shed 5.7 percent to $1.2 billion.

By destination, exports to China inched down 0.1 percent to $3.89 billion. China is the biggest trading partner of South Korea.

Exports to the United States, however, jumped 23 percent on-year to $3.72 billion during the cited period, and those to Vietnam advanced 7.6 percent to $1.79 billion.

Exports to Japan climbed 26.9 percent $949 million, and those to Singapore spiked 59.7 percent to $595 million.

Shipments to the European Union logged a 5 percent fall on-year to $1.77 billion, the data showed.

The government has expected exports to bottom out and gradually recover, and vowed all-out efforts to support exports, the country's key economic growth engine.



view larger image This file photo taken Oct. 25, 2023, shows an official looking at a wafer on display at the Semiconductor Exhibition, or SEDEX, in Seoul. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)