Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks #KOSPI

Seoul shares almost flat late Mon. morning amid hope for exports recovery

11:31 November 13, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded almost flat late Monday morning amid hopes for a recovery in exports.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 0.55 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,410.21 as of 11:20 a.m.

The KOSPI opened slightly higher after the customs office said the country's exports increased 3.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of the month, led by a 1.3 percent rise in outbound shipments of semiconductors, which marked the first increase since August 2022.

Investors remained cautious after Moody's cut its rating outlook for the United States to "negative" from "stable," citing a political deadlock in Congress over spending as a potential risk to the nation's fiscal health.

In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics remained flat, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.24 percent, with top automaker Hyundai Motor gaining 0.12 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,322.35 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., down 5.55 won from the previous session's close.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK