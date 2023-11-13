The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. defense chiefs discuss 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea

SEOUL -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States held annual security talks Monday as the two countries seek to update joint military strategies on North Korea in case the regime attempts to use nuclear weapons.

Updating the "tailored deterrence strategy" and improving the credibility of the U.S. "extended deterrence" commitment was one of the key topics as Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held the 55th Security Consultative Meeting in Seoul.



(2nd LD) Exports gain 3.2 pct from Nov. 1-10 on chip, auto sales

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports rose 3.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of November on the back of rising demand for semiconductors and vehicles, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments reached US$18.24 billion in the Nov. 1-10 period, compared with $17.67 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



S. Korea to display homegrown helicopters at Dubai Airshow

SEOUL -- South Korea will feature two homegrown helicopters at an air show in Dubai this week, the state arms procurement agency said Monday, amid Seoul's push to become a major defense exporter.

The Surion multirole utility helicopter and the Light Armed Helicopter (LAH) -- both built by Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. -- will be displayed at the five-day Dubai Airshow from Monday (local time), according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).



(Yonhap Feature) Teen inmates pursue new life in college entrance exam behind bars

SEOUL -- When nearly half a million students sit down across the country for the all-important once-a-year college entrance exam this week, a group of 10 teenage inmates will join the test in their separate test room set up behind bars.

The exam takers are students of Mandela Boys' School, the first ever academic school inside a prison in South Korea, which opened in March to educate young inmates aged 14-17 so as to help them better integrate into society and lower crime rates.



Yoon's approval rating falls for first time in 3 weeks to 34.7 percent

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell for the first time in three weeks to 34.7 percent, a poll showed Monday.

The survey, conducted by the polling agency Realmeter, showed the positive assessment of Yoon's performance went down by 2.1 percentage points from the previous week, while 62.2 percent of respondents disapproved of his performance, up 2 percentage points.



Jungkook debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Golden'

SEOUL -- "Golden," the first solo album by BTS' Jungkook, has arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The album followed Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which topped the chart for the second consecutive week, Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time) in a preview of the chart for this week.



N. Korea slams Japanese official's remarks on Kanto massacre of Koreans

SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday denounced Tokyo's claim that it is difficult to verify the massacre of Koreans in the wake of the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake as "desperate efforts to erase its blood-stained past history."

Historians say up to 6,000 Koreans were killed in the aftermath of the magnitude 7.9 earthquake that devastated Tokyo, Yokohama and surrounding prefectures. The massacre began as the Japanese government spread rumors of a planned riot by Koreans in a scheme to divert public attention from social unrest.



Seoul shares almost flat late Mon. morning amid hope for exports recovery

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded almost flat late Monday morning amid hopes for a recovery in exports.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 0.55 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,410.21 as of 11:20 a.m.

