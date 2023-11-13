The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. revise 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States updated their joint deterrence strategies on North Korea during their annual security talks Monday as part of efforts to better counter North Korea's growing missile and nuclear threats.

At the 55th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, signed the revised document of the "tailored deterrence strategy" (TDS), marking the first revision since it was adopted in 2013 following North Korea's third nuclear test.

Maximum 52-hour workweek to be relaxed for certain biz sectors

SEOUL -- The government will relax the maximum 52-hour weekly work hours for certain business sectors with heavy workloads, officials said Monday.

"While retaining the 52-hour workweek system, the government plans to come up with reform measures for certain types of industries and occupations," Vice Labor Minister Lee Sung-hee said.

(2nd LD) Hyundai Motor breaks ground on EV plant in Ulsan with 200,000 annual capacity

ULSAN -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest automaker, held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a dedicated electrical vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in the country's southeastern industrial city of Ulsan, with a goal of producing 200,000 vehicles annually, starting in 2026.

Hyundai will spend 2 trillion won (US$1.51 billion) to build the 548,000-square-meter EV factory in Ulsan, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. When completed, it will be Hyundai's first domestic manufacturing plant in 29 years since its Asan plant, built in 1996.

S. Korean startup Nara Space's nanosatellite enters orbit, makes communication with Earth

SEOUL -- Observer-1A, an observation satellite developed by South Korean startup Nara Space Inc., has successfully entered orbit and made communication with Earth, its developer said Monday.

Launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sunday, Observer-1A made its first contact with the Svalbard Satellite Station, operated by Norway-based Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), at 5:05 a.m., some 10 minutes after entering orbit, according to Nara Space.

Chinese firms operated 38 fake news websites in S. Korea: NIS

SEOUL -- South Korea's spy agency said Monday it has identified 38 fake Korean-language news websites suspected of being operated by Chinese companies.

Two Chinese public relations companies -- Haimai and Haixun -- have created fake Korean news websites, posting articles of local news outlets without consent and posing as members of the Korea Digital News Association, according to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

New KBS chief calls for overhaul to regain public trust

SEOUL -- KBS' new President and CEO Park Min vowed on Monday to significantly reform the country's largest public broadcaster to regain public trust and solve financial problems.

"We should not hesitate to conduct a major structural overhaul and relocate employees," he said at his inauguration speech at the broadcaster's headquarters in Seoul.

Ryu Jun-yeol, Hyeri split after 6 years

SEOUL -- Actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Lee Hye-ri, widely known as Hyeri, ended their relationship after six years, Ryu's agency said Monday.

The two met while performing in the popular TV series "Reply 1988" and later confirmed they were dating in August 2017.

Kakao founder to take charge in restructuring taxi service amid monopoly criticism

SEOUL -- Kim Beom-su, founder of Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger, will spearhead the restructuring of the company's taxi-hailing service amid growing criticism over alleged monopolistic practices, company officials said Monday.

Kim hosted an emergency management meeting with leaders of Kakao and its affiliates to discuss measures to revamp Kakao Mobility's taxi-hailing platform, Kakao T, and seek ways to ease the company's apparent monopoly in the industry, according to officials familiar with the matter.

