Bad press or not, Twins leadoff hitter sticks to his guns

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- LG Twins leadoff hitter Hong Chang-ki came into this year's Korean Series with a lifetime .081 batting average in postseason games, with only three hits in 37 at-bats. Placed against the context of Hong's career regular season average of .306, his postseason struggles seem particularly jarring.

And after going 0-for-5 out of the leadoff spot in Game 1 against the KT Wiz last Tuesday, Hong found himself under a microscope. That the Twins lost that game 3-2 didn't help the matter.



view larger image Hong Chang-ki of the LG Twins hits an RBI single against the KT Wiz during Game 4 of the Korean Series at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Even though I didn't get any hits, I still made solid contact and felt good about my swing," Hong said before Game 5 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Monday. "But I still read all those articles about how poorly I was playing. I think I got more press this time than my teammates who were playing well. I didn't know what to make of that."

Hong, who claimed he doesn't actively look for articles on him online, also went hitless in Game 2, but has five hits in his last nine at-bats over the past two games.

Hong said manager Youm Kyoung-youb has been consistent with his message to him and the rest of the lineup after they were mostly kept in check in Game 1.

"Even after I went hitless, he told me to keep doing the things that I've always been doing, because I'd get my hits that way eventually," Hong said. "He always has trust in us."

The Twins have won three straight games and now sit on the verge of clinching their first Korean Series title since 1994.



view larger image Hong Chang-ki of the LG Twins celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the KT Wiz during Game 4 of the Korean Series at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Twins pounded out 17 hits in their 15-4 win in Game 4 on Saturday. Whether a day off would cool off those hot bats, Hong said, "It would have been nice to have kept on playing, but the heater that we're on is not going to cool off just because we take a day off."

With the Twins a victory away, Hong said he wants to stay aggressive at the top of the order.

"We can't be complacent now. It takes four wins to capture this series," Hong said. "So we have to stay locked in until the finish."

Hong said he has allowed himself to think about how he would react if the Twins do clinch their title.

"I think I might cry a little," Hong said with a grin. "I don't remember the last time I cried, but I think I will remember this one if we win the championship."

