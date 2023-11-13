Chinese firms operated 38 fake news websites in S. Korea: NIS

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's spy agency said Monday it has identified 38 fake Korean-language news websites suspected of being operated by Chinese companies.

Two Chinese public relations companies -- Haimai and Haixun -- have created fake Korean news websites, posting articles of local news outlets without consent and posing as members of the Korea Digital News Association, according to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

An unidentified organization has also allegedly tried to influence public opinion by distributing pro-China and anti-U.S. content through the websites and NewsWire, a Seoul-based press release distributing platform.

The spy agency has recently found the websites along with local cyber security firms, including EST Security Corp. and SK shieldus Co.

The NIS said it will shut down the fake news sites in cooperation with other related government agencies and keep a close watch on China's activities aimed at expanding its cyber influence in South Korea.



view larger image The logo of South Korea's National Intelligence Service captured from its official Facebook page. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

