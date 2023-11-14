Import prices up for 4th month in October on higher oil, chemical prices

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's import prices rose for the fourth straight month in October due to the higher prices of oil, chemical goods and IT products, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The import price index rose 0.5 percent last month from a month earlier following a 3.0 percent rise the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

In August, the index spiked by 4.2 percent, the most in 17 months.

From a year earlier, prices fell 10.2 percent, the data showed.

Import prices are a major factor that determines the path of the country's overall rate of inflation.

The Dubai crude price, South Korea's benchmark, stood at US$89.75 per barrel in October, down from $93.25 the previous month, according to the central bank.

Import prices of raw materials rose 5.8 percent, while those for intermediate goods gained 2 percent.

The export price index also rose 0.5 percent in October, marking a rise for the fourth straight month.

Meanwhile, South Korea's inflation grew at a faster pace in October, staying above 3 percent for the third consecutive month, due to higher prices of energy and farm goods.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 3.8 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with a 3.7 percent on-year increase the previous month, marking the third month in a row that annual price growth has picked up pace, though inflation has generally been moderating recently.

Last month, the BOK kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent for the sixth straight time. The central bank delivered seven consecutive rate hikes from April 2022 to January 2023.



view larger image Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in this file photo taken July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr

(END)