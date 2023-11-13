On brink of title, Twins manager stresses fundamentals

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- With his team on the brink of ending a long South Korean baseball title drought, LG Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb on Monday stressed the importance of fundamentals.

The Twins have a stranglehold on the best-of-seven Korean Series, as they take a 3-1 lead over the KT Wiz into Game 5 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.



LG Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb

"We are desperate for a win tonight. We want to finish the deal here," Youm said in his pregame media scrum. "Throughout the Korean Series, I've been talking to the team about fundamentals. We won the regular season title because we played good, fundamental baseball. And if we stick to that, we can definitely win the Korean Series here."

The Twins have been riding their bullpen hard, using seven key relievers to eke out one-run victories in Games 2 and 3. A 15-4 blowout in Game 4 on Saturday gave them some rest, and after a travel day on Sunday, they will be locked and loaded Monday night.

Youm noted, however, that the Wiz's bullpen also got a breather because they lost Saturday's game by such a big margin that they didn't need to use their top relievers, either.

Ideally, Youm said he'd like to see Game 5 starter Casey Kelly pitch deep into Monday.

"He holds the key to this game," Youm said of his American starter. "I hope he eats up a lot of innings. I think this game will be decided by just a couple of runs."



KT Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul

Youm's counterpart, Lee Kang-chul, will predictably have an "all hands on deck" approach.

William Cuevas, who started Game 2 last Wednesday and will likely start Tuesday if the Wiz can push it that far, will be available out of the bullpen, Lee said.

"The best case scenario for us is to win tonight without having to use Cuevas," Lee said. "But we just want to win tonight and worry about tomorrow later."

While Youm wants Kelly to go deep into the game, Lee is hoping for the exact opposite.

"If we can get Kelly out of the game early, that means we will have done some damage with our bats," Lee said. "And we hit their relievers a little bit in earlier games. So we have to get to their starter early and often."

