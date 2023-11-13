KT&G to spend 2.8 tln won on share buyback, dividends over 3 years

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp., South Korea's dominant tobacco company, said Monday it will spend 2.8 trillion won (US$2.1 billion) to cancel its shares and provide dividends to its shareholders over the next three years.

KT&G will buy back 1 trillion won worth of its shares for cancellation and hand out 1.8 trillion won worth of cash dividends from 2024 through 2026, the company said at an investor event.

"Seventy percent of KT&G shareholders are long-term investors who have kept KT&G stocks for more than three years. The government is known to be considering providing incentives to companies which cancel their own shares," the company said during the Value Day 2023 event.

In the coming three years, the company aims to maintain a debt-to-equity ratio in the lower range of 40 percent. Its debt ratio stood at 40.6 percent at the end of September.

In the January-September period, KT&G's net profit fell 24 percent to 809.44 billion won from 1.06 trillion won a year earlier due to foreign exchange losses.

The won's weakness against the U.S. dollar slowed in the third quarter ended in September from a year ago, weighing on the nine-month results, the company said.

view larger image This undated file photo provided by KT&G Corp. shows the tobacco company's headquarters in southern Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

