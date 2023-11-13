Once in danger of being cut, Twins starter Kelly comes up big in Korean Series clinching game

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- LG Twins starter Casey Kelly tossed five innings of one-run ball Monday night as his team knocked off the KT Wiz 6-2 to win the Korean Series in five games -- their first title since 1994.

And to think: Kelly almost didn't even make it this far into the season.

Kelly had a dismal start to the 2023 regular season, his fifth in the Korea Baseball Organization. Through his first six starts in April, Kelly had a 5.66 ERA.



view larger image LG Twins starter Casey Kelly celebrates after completing the top of the fourth inning against the KT Wiz in Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

He righted the ship somewhat in May, going 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA in five starts that month. But his monthly ERA ballooned to 4.73 in June and 5.11 in July.

The American right-hander carried a career 2.89 ERA over his first four seasons here. And amid uncharacteristic struggles, there were whispers that the Twins were ready to cut bait. Kelly's numbers looked even worse when juxtaposed against those of fellow American starter Adam Plutko. In the first half of the season, Plutko was 11-1 with a 2.21 ERA in 17 starts, compared to Kelly's 6-5 record and a 4.44 ERA.

But then the tables were turned. Kelly finished strong with a 4-2 record and a 2.90 ERA over his final dozen starts. Plutko, dealing with hip issues, only made four starts after the All-Star break, posting a 0-2 record and a 3.38 ERA.

As Plutko was slow to return from his injury, the Twins sent him home before the start of the Korean Series, and named Kelly their starter for the ever-important Game 1.

Kelly didn't get a decision after holding the Wiz to two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings last Tuesday. The Twins lost that game 3-2.



view larger image LG Twins starter Casey Kelly pitches against the KT Wiz during the top of the first inning of Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

But they didn't lose another game the rest of the series. And Kelly was the winning pitcher of the clinching Game 5 on Monday night.

He'd added a forkball to his arsenal for the postseason, though it was his trusted fastball-cutter combination that did the trick Monday night.

Kelly allowed at least a base runner in every inning, but wiggled his way out of those jams every time.

A single, a wild pitch and a walk put runners at the corners for the Wiz in the first inning, but Kelly got Hwang Jae-gyun to bounce into a fielder's choice groundout.

In the second, Kelly pitched around a two-out walk, while Hwang's single with two outs in the third amounted to nothing against Kelly, who got cleanup Park Byung-ho to pop out to first.

The Twins spotted Kelly a 3-0 lead in the bottom third, and Kelly got some major help from center fielder Park Hae-min in the top fourth. With runners at first and second, pinch hitter Kim Min-hyuck sent a sinking liner to shallow left center, only to have Park rob him with a brilliant diving grab.



view larger image LG Twins starter Casey Kelly pitches against the KT Wiz during the top of the first inning of Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

The inning could have gone out of control for Kelly and the Twins had the ball bounced past Park.

Kelly gave up back-to-back singles to begin the fifth. He regrouped to get two outs on a grounder and a strikeout, though a wild pitch let in the Wiz's first run.

Reliever You Young-chan took over to begin the sixth inning, by which time the Twins led comfortably 5-1. Three more relievers took care of business to preserve the win for Kelly and the Twins.



view larger image LG Twins starter Casey Kelly celebrates after completing the top of the fifth inning against the KT Wiz in Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)