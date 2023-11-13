(LEAD) Twins center fielder does it all in Korean Series clinching game

(ATTN: ADDS comments throughout, photo)

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Delivering timely hits, key steals and a superb defensive play, LG Twins center fielder Park Hae-min did it all Monday night, as he helped the Twins to their first Korean Series title in 29 years Monday.



view larger image Park Hae-min of the LG Twins celebrates after hitting a two-run double against the KT Wiz during the bottom of the third inning of Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park stuffed the box score, batting 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two steals. He tossed in an outstanding diving catch for good measure, as the Twins defeated the KT Wiz 6-2 in Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. Park was named the Player of the Game.

With that win, the Twins secured their 4-1 series win over the Wiz and their first championship since 1994.

Park broke the scoreless tie with a two-run double in the bottom of the third. He quickly stole third base to put himself 90 feet away from home, and scored the Twins' third run moments later on a fielding error by first baseman Park Byung-ho.



view larger image LG Twins center fielder Park Hae-min makes a diving catch against the KT Wiz during the top of the fourth inning of Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park flashed the leather in the top of the fourth, with the Wiz threatening to get on the board. They put runners at first and second with two outs and brought the dangerous Kim Min-hyuck off the bench. Kim had batted 3-for-4 in pinch-hitting duties in this series prior to Monday.

Kim lined a first-pitch offering from starter Casey Kelly to shallow left center. But Park, long one of the top defensive center fielders in the Korea Baseball Organization, laid out for a diving grab to rob Kim of at least an RBI.

Park went up on one knee and pumped his right fist, before raising both arms in celebration.

view larger image Park Hae-min of the LG Twins poses with the sign showing him as the Player of the Game for Game 5 of the Korean Series against the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park said he didn't expect Kim to hit the ball in that direction and instead figured Kim would drive the ball somewhere deep. But Twins' data analysts had told the center fielder to take a certain spot in the outfield just in case, and Park said it helped him a great deal.

"As soon as I made the catch, I was sure we would win this game," Park said. "We killed their rally right then and there."

As for what went through in his mind when he dove for the ball, Park said, "I was 100 percent sure I was going to catch the ball. And that's why I celebrated the way I did."

And Park would have more cause to celebrate in the fifth inning.

With the Twins now up 3-1, Park hit a single to advance a runner to third and stole second to get himself into scoring position. Park then scored his second run of the game on Kim Hyun-soo's single to left field.

Park once again raised his arms and let out a scream of joy after sliding home safely.

This is Park's second Korean Series title in three tries. While with the Samsung Lions in 2014, Park batted only .125 in five games as the Lions knocked off the Nexen Heroes for the title.



view larger image Park Hae-min of the LG Twins celebrates after hitting a two-run double against the KT Wiz during the bottom of the third inning of Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

The following year, Park hit .364 in five games, but the Lions lost to the Doosan Bears to settle for second place.

This time, things fell into place for Park. He put up strong numbers for himself, with a .389 batting average, seven runs scored, two RBIs and two steals, and his team won the Korean Series, too.

A lot of other players would have been pumping their fists and shouting for joy in that situation.

"Back in 2014, I was just a kid who rode the coattails of veterans. This time, I was one of the veterans leading the way. This feels so different," said Park, who signed with the Twins before the 2022 season. "We had a disappointing ending last year but it's great to have this happy ending this year."



view larger image Park Hae-min of the LG Twins hits a two-run double against the KT Wiz during the bottom of the third inning of Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

