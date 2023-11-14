S. Korea considering partial suspension of inter-Korean military agreement upon N. Korean satellite launch

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering partially suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement as a precautionary measure against North Korean provocations in case it makes a third attempt to launch a spy satellite, sources said Tuesday.

The Comprehensive Military Agreement calls for setting up buffer zones and no-fly zones near the inter-Korean border to ban artillery firing, naval drills and surveillance activities to prevent clashes between the two Koreas.

"The government has been considering suspending some provisions of the inter-Korean military agreement as a precautionary measure against North Korean provocations," a senior government official said on condition of anonymity, citing ongoing discussions.

One of the measures currently under discussion involves the possibility of resuming surveillance activities near border areas in the event that North Korea launches a military spy satellite, according to the official.

The agreement prohibits flights of unmanned aerial vehicles within 10 kilometers of the western region and 15 km of the eastern region from the Military Demarcation Line (MDL).

The latest move comes as North Korea is believed to be in the final stage of its preparations to try to put its first spy satellite into orbit following two failed attempts in May and August, respectively.

Defense Minister Shin Won-sik has repeatedly called for suspending the pact since taking office last month, citing its limits on surveillance capabilities. He explained Seoul's stance during his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Lloyd Austin on Monday.

During a joint press conference, Austin said that he and Shin exchanged views on the issue and "agreed to stay in close consultations going forward."

South Korea has condemned Pyongyang's satellite launch as a provocation and violation of U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions banning its use of ballistic missile technology.



view larger image South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik (L) and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pose for a photo during the 55th Security Consultative Meeting at the defense ministry in Seoul on Nov. 13, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

