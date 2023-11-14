(LEAD) Defense chief offers support for signing of Australia's armored vehicle acquisition deal

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead, photo; UPDATES throughout with details of talks)

By Chae Yun-hwan

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Shin Won-sik on Tuesday offered support for the signing of a finalized deal between Australia and South Korean defense company Hanwha Aerospace in Canberra's acquisition project for advanced armored vehicles, Seoul's defense ministry said.

In July, Australia selected the company with its Redback armored vehicle as the preferred bidder for the project to acquire 129 next-generation infantry fighting vehicles by 2028.

Shin said his ministry will provide necessary support to ensure the deal takes place smoothly during talks with Australia's Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy in Seoul, according to the ministry.

In response, Conroy vowed to make efforts to sign the contract at an early date, it said.

The talks took place on the margins of the inaugural defense ministerial meeting between South Korea and the U.N. Command member states on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Conroy said he plans to visit Hanwha Aerospace during his visit to the country.

"They have been down selected as the preferred tenderer for the largest Army acquisition (project) in the history of our country, so it's very exciting days," Conroy said.



view larger image This file photo, taken March 2, 2023, shows Hanwha Aerospace's Redback armored vehicle on display at a defense exhibition at Avalon Airport in Australia. In July, the company was chosen as the preferred bidder with its Redback armored vehicle for Australia's acquisition project to purchase next-generation infantry fighting vehicles. (Yonhap)

