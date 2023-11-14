Go to Contents
Seoul shares up late Tues. on tech, IT service providers

11:30 November 14, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher Tuesday morning on the back of the robust performances of technology firms and IT service providers.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 29.78 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,433.54 as of 11:20 a.m.

Seoul shares expanded gains throughout the morning, driven by key tech blue chips.

Investors awaited the U.S. consumer price index this week while closely monitoring the possibility that the United States may face a government shutdown should Congress fail to pass a spending plan by Friday (local time).

Top tech giant Samsung Electronics moved up 0.57 percent, and LG Energy Solution jumped 4.81 percent.

Leading portal operator Naver gained 2.49 percent. Kakao, which operates the country's most popular mobile messenger, shot up 2.89 percent as well.

Financial companies were also among the major gainers, with KB Financial increasing 1.51 percent and Shinhan Financial rising 1.13 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,323.8 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 1.3 won from the previous session's close.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

