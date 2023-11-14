Veteran reliever to open 2024 season as player-coach

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Eagles reliever Jung Woo-ram, the all-time leader in games pitched in South Korean baseball, will open the new season as a player-coach, his club announced Tuesday.

"Given his work ethic, consistency, standing in the clubhouse and relationships with his teammates, we felt Jung Woo-ram had plenty of qualities to become a great coach," the Eagles said in a statement. "We will allow him to continue his playing career and also help the team develop young pitchers at the same time."



view larger image In this file photo from June 7, 2023, Hanwha Eagles reliever Jung Woo-ram pitches against the Doosan Bears during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The 38-year-old workhorse just completed his 18th season in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), the last eight of which have come with the Eagles. He appeared in 52 games this year to surpass the 1,000-game milestone and finished the season with 1,004 career appearances. No active pitcher has even played in 800 games.

Over 977 1/3 career innings, Jung has a 3.18 ERA with a 64-47 record, 197 saves and 145 holds.

In 2023, Jung appeared in 52 games, the sixth time in the past seven years that he pitched in at least 50 games and had a 5.36 ERA across 40 1/3 innings.

According to the Eagles, Jung will begin the 2024 season as a minor league coach and then join the club later as a pitcher.

With the Eagles trying to rebuild around younger pitchers, Jung said he wanted to make room for a new generation to step in and grow.

"I am grateful that the team made a great offer that will help me spend some meaningful time, as I prepare to wrap up my playing career," Jung said. "It's an opportunity to have the end of my playing career and the start of my coaching career overlap. My priority will be to allow younger pitchers to receive as many opportunities as possible. I am going to approach them with an open heart."



view larger image In this file photo from Aug. 6, 2023, Hanwha Eagles reliever Jung Woo-ram reacts after giving up a bases-loaded walk to the Kia Tigers during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in the southwestern city of Gwangju. (Yonhap)

Jung acknowledged that he didn't feel he would be high on the team's list of priorities for the future.

"As a player-coach, I will be able to stay sharp as a pitcher but also learn a great deal as a coach," Jung added. "I will try to keep my arm in good shape so that I can help out the team on the mound later in the season."

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)