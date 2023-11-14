Court dismisses suit to reverse expanded guard zone for Moon

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by YouTubers to reverse the Presidential Security Service's decision to expand the guard zone around former President Moon Jae-in's retirement home.

The service enlarged the zone around Moon's house in Yangsan, 301 kilometers southeast of Seoul, from the initial 100-meter radius to a 300-meter radius in August last year as part of stricter security measures against protest rallies in the neighborhood.

Public access is allowed in the designated guard zone, but any behavior deemed to have "elements of harm" is prohibited.

A group of four right-wing YouTubers, who previously participated in protest rallies near Moon's house, had since filed an administrative lawsuit against the Presidential Security Service to reverse the extension.

The Seoul Administrative Court dismissed the suit Tuesday, saying it does not constitute a case subject to an administrative review.

"The extension was made as part of a decision to protect a former president, and it is difficult to see it as an administrative decision that has a direct impact on the general public," the court said.

"Furthermore, it is hard to argue the decision violated the Presidential Security Act, given that it was made in the wake of violent acts, (protesters') tension with residents and road conditions in the area," it said.



view larger image This undated photo shows the retirement house of former President Moon Jae-in in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

