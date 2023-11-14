Airbus 'actively' engages with S. Korea for R&D center

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- European aerospace giant Airbus SE said Tuesday it has been "actively" engaged with the South Korean government to set up a research and development (R&D) center in the country as it seeks to enhance partnerships with local companies.

Airbus has said it aims to be a partner of choice for the development of local solutions in the helicopter, defense and space sectors, as well as in the supply chain, in Korea.

Last month, Loic Porcheron, Airbus' chief representative for South Korea, said the aircraft manufacturer may build an R&D center here for the mentioned purposes.

"We continue to engage with the Korean government actively to explore setting up a R&D center in Korea to advance its aerospace technological competitiveness," Airbus told Yonhap News Agency in an emailed statement.

The R&D center is tentatively named the International Technology Center (ITC).

The talks include conceptualizing the ITC setup and requirements and its possible location, the statement said.

"The objective of the ITC is to advance local industrial cooperation, bringing together synergies and expertise of large and small aerospace companies in Korea in order to grow the industry," it said.

The center would also serve as an innovation test bed, where Airbus will see exciting new technologies created locally, the company said.

Airbus entered the South Korean market in 1974, when the country's national flag carrier Korean Air Co. ordered the original A300B4 aircraft for its operations.

Currently, about 150 commercial aircraft, 60 civil and military helicopters, and 30 military transport aircraft produced by Airbus are in use in Korea.

The company also operates a helicopter production line at an aircraft manufacturing facility owned by Korea Aerospace Industries Co. in Sacheon, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

KAI is the country's sole aircraft manufacturer.



