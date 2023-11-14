KUMHOTIRE 4,855 UP 45
SAMSUNG SDS 143,600 DN 600
KEPCO KPS 34,200 UP 200
LG H&H 334,000 UP 4,500
LGCHEM 465,000 UP 11,500
KEPCO E&C 55,300 UP 1,600
ShinhanGroup 35,700 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,550 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,800 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 103,300 UP 1,200
Celltrion 159,100 UP 2,300
TKG Huchems 21,550 UP 100
JB Financial Group 10,880 UP 120
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,500 UP 1,100
KorZinc 480,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,170 UP 90
YoulchonChem 32,800 UP 500
LG Energy Solution 437,000 UP 21,500
HtlShilla 65,500 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 35,100 UP 650
SamsungElecMech 134,400 DN 200
Hanssem 47,800 UP 1,350
F&F 90,500 UP 400
HDKSOE 95,300 DN 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,950 UP 550
OCI Holdings 100,900 UP 1,600
MS IND 17,340 UP 1,080
LS ELECTRIC 65,800 UP 900
KEPCO 17,400 DN 470
SamsungSecu 38,550 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 8,030 DN 140
ShinpoongPharm 12,500 UP 120
Handsome 19,450 DN 370
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp416 00 UP1400
Asiana Airlines 10,470 UP 90
COWAY 51,000 DN 300
SKTelecom 51,300 UP 1,100
HyundaiElev 47,900 DN 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,400 UP 800
HyundaiMipoDock 72,800 UP 1,400
- Yoon to highlight serious threats from N.K.-Russia military cooperation at APEC summit: interview
- S. Korea to further lower tariffs on imported food items to curb inflation
- S. Korea, U.S. hold joint anti-sub, counter special ops drills in East Sea
- Overseas tech leaks detected by police hit 10-yr high