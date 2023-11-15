S. Korea to inject 710 bln won into cutting-edge shipbuilding technology

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The industry ministry said Wednesday it plans to spend 710 billion won (US$534 million) through 2028 in line with efforts to develop cutting-edge shipbuilding technologies, including carbon-free fuel.

South Korea has been making efforts to further beef up its shipbuilding industry amid signs of its recovery, with the order backlog reaching the highest level since 2011 at 39.88 compensated gross tons in October.

"The project is aimed at leading the next-generation shipbuilding industry by taking preemptive actions reflecting the demands of the industry on challenges from home and abroad," the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.

Under the plan, South Korea plans to spend 200 billion won for the commercialization of liquefied natural gas, ammonia and hydrogen as key sources of power for maritime vessels.

The country will also inject 160 billion won through 2025 to develop technologies for self-driving ships and take a leading role in setting global standards.

South Korea aims to foster 3,000 shipbuilding experts as well, to address evolving industry trends that emphasize carbon-free and smart technologies.

Concerning workforce shortages in the sector, the industry ministry said it plans to revamp the visa policy and increase quotas for foreign workers in the shipbuilding industry.



view larger image This undated file photo provided by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. shows the company's shipyard in Ulsan, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

