SeAH Steel Holdings Q3 net dips 29.5 pct on lower steel pipe prices

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea steelmaker SeAH Steel Holdings said Tuesday its third-quarter earnings sank nearly 30 percent on-year amid weaker steel pipe prices.

Consolidated net profit came to 92 billion won (US$69.2 million) in the July-September period, down 29.5 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales dropped 6.2 percent on-year to 942 billion won, with operating profit also plunging 28.5 percent to 123.8 billion won.

SeAh Steel Holdings attributed the tumble in third-quarter net profit to falling prices of oil and gas pipes sold in North America.

Yet the steel company predicted its performance to bounce back down the road thanks to a stable supply network of its plants in South Korea, the United States, Vietnam and other foreign countries.

Shares in SeAH Steel Holdings closed 0.96 percent up at 179,200 won on the Seoul bourse Tuesday, underperforming the broader Korea Composite Stock Price Index's 1.3 percent advance. The third-quarter results were announced before the market close.





(END)