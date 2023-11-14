After award-winning book on tragic history, Han Kang loves to go more personal, upbeat

By Woo Jae-yeon

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Novelist Han Kang received a prestigious literary award in France last week for her book "I Do Not Bid Farewell."

"The Vegetarian" author, for which she won the International Booker Prize in 2016, said she would much like to "bid farewell" now to stories about South Korea's tragic history, and move on to brighter and warmer ones.

"My two recent books -- 'Human Acts' in 2014 and 'I Do Not Bid Farewell' in 2021 -- were about historic events. Now I want to write about personal stories," Han said during a press conference marking her winning the Prix Medicis for foreign literature.

"I've had enough of feeling cold, as it snows so much in 'I Do Not Bid Farewell.' I would like to have spring come," she said.



view larger image South Korean author Han Kang speaks during a press conference about her winning the Prix Medicis for foreign literature for "I Do Not Bid Farewell" in Seoul on Nov. 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

Han said neither did she expect to win the award, nor did she anticipate the award ceremony to be so casual and relaxed as if being invited to a small dinner party.

"I had prepared what to say at the ceremony, but there was no ceremony at all. I did not even make an acceptance speech," the author said.

The Prix Medicis, among France's four major literary awards, was established in 1970 to celebrate exceptional literary works. Previously, Han's "Greek Lessons" was nominated for the award in 2017.

"I Do Not Bid Farewell," which has yet to be published in English, depicts the tragedy of a 1948 civilian massacre on South Korea's southern island of Jeju from the perspective of three women -- Kyung-ha, In-sun and Jung-shim.

The then government distorted the April 3, 1948, uprising of Jeju islanders against the U.S. military-led rule as a communist riot and massacred an estimated 14,000-30,000 civilians, or up to 10 percent of the island's population at the time.

view larger image This picture shows the cover image of the original Korean novel "I Do Not Bid Farewell," by acclaimed South Korean writer Han Kang, provided by its publisher Munhakdongne. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"While the lead character Jung-shim appears to be sad, lethargic and small, she does not stop grieving, does not bid farewell and fights till the end," Han said.

"That mindset (of Jung-shim) is the core of the book and I tried to have that passion and persistence while writing it."

The French edition of the novel was published by Grasset in late August under the title "Impossibles adieux."

Han said she liked the French translation of the title so much so that she is considering choosing "Impossible Goodbyes" as the English one.

"I had a lot of struggles while I was writing the book. I often complained to my editor of the fear that I might not be able to finish the book," she said.

"It took me seven years to finally complete the story and when I did that, it was the happiest moment for me," said Han who made her literary debut as a poet in 1993.

"I think a lot about life lately. We should return this one-off life, which was given to us as a present whether you like it or not. I would like to develop the idea of being alive and write about spring," she said.

