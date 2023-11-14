Young midfielder humbled by praise from veteran

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean midfielder Hong Hyun-seok has only watched World Cup qualifying matches on television. This month, the 24-year-old has a chance to play in one himself.

"It's going to be a lot of fun. I can't wait to play," Hong told reporters Tuesday before a training session at Mokdong Stadium in Seoul. Hong and the rest of South Korea are gearing up for two matches in Group C of the second round in the Asian World Cup qualifying tournament: against Singapore on Thursday in Seoul, followed by China in Shenzhen, China, next Tuesday.

Hong, who plays for KAA Gent in Belgium, made his senior international debut in June. He has collected four caps so far, and his standing in South Korean football has been on the rise since helping the country to the gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, last month.

Veteran midfielder Hwang In-beom noted Hong's impressive progress Monday, saying Hong's rise has inspired him.



view larger image South Korean midfielder Hong Hyun-seok speaks to reporters at Mokdong Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 14, 2023, before a training session for the World Cup qualifiers against Singapore and China, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

When informed of these words, Hong said sheepishly: "It's an honor to be complimented by In-beom. But I still have a long ways to go to catch him."

Hwang, who has 47 caps at age 27, and Hong will be battling for playing time in the central midfielder position for the foreseeable future. While Hwang said it's a good thing for the national team to have strong internal competition, Hong said there is no competition yet between himself and Hwang.

"Whether it's shooting, passes or first touch, I have so much to work on," Hong said. "It's going to take a while before I can surpass him."

Hong said he will need to assert himself physically in order to get the coaching staff to take notice.

"Defensively, I have to win one-on-one battles," Hong said. "We'll be running into some physical teams in these World Cup qualifiers. So that will be the most important part of my game."

Hong's friend on the team, Jeong Woo-yeong, is no stranger to World Cup qualifiers. He even played in the World Cup tournament last November as the second-youngest player for South Korea.

Jeong joined Hong in South Korea's run to the Asian Games gold medal and led the under-24 tournament with eight goals. He also scored in South Korea's most recent international match, a 6-0 friendly victory over Vietnam on Oct. 17.



view larger image South Korean midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong (C) speaks to reporters at Mokdong Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 14, 2023, before a training session for the World Cup qualifiers against Singapore and China, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Jeong, who also faces stiff internal competition as an attacking midfielder, said he embraces the challenge.

"I am not stressed about it. I think the situation actually helps me," Jeong said. "It's a huge source of motivation for me."

By the time the next World Cup rolls around in June 2026, Jeong will be 26, smack in the middle of his prime. He said he is determined to assume a bigger responsibility on the national team in the years to come.

"At last year's World Cup, I only played a supporting role, but I think I grew into a lead role at the Asian Games," Jeong said. "I want to play well at the World Cup qualifiers this time so that I can be among the leading guys on the senior national team, too."

