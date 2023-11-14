The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



------------------

(2nd LD) U.N. Command member states vow united response if S. Korea attacked

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United Nations Command (UNC) member states adopted a joint statement Tuesday condemning North Korea's "unlawful" nuclear and missile program and vowed a united response in the case of Pyongyang's aggression.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, as well as senior defense officials and representatives from 16 other UNC member states, gathered for their first meeting at the defense ministry to evaluate its role and explore ways to deepen their security cooperation.



------------------

S. Korea resumes task force after 11-yr hiatus on its citizens held in N. Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea held a meeting of its task force on the issue of South Korean abductees in North Korea for the first time in 11 years, the unification ministry in charge of relations with Pyongyang said Tuesday.

The move came as conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has emphasized the need to make the international community aware of North Korea's human rights abuses.



------------------

(LEAD) Audit uncovers large-scale irregularities related to renewable energy projects during Moon gov't

SEOUL -- A total of 251 officials at public institutions were found to have taken part in solar panel businesses to make money in violation of ethics regulations during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, the state audit agency said Tuesday.

The officials from eight institutions, including the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), ran solar panel businesses either under their own names or under the names of relatives, according to the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI).



------------------

S. Korea to further lower tariffs on imported food items to curb inflation

SEOUL -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said Tuesday the government will push to cut tariffs on more kinds of imported food ingredients, such as coffee and raw sugar, next year to curb inflation and ease burdens on the people.

It is also actively reviewing measures to better ensure consumers' right to know in response to growing cases of "shrinkflation," which means companies' reduction of the quantity of their products while freezing prices without consumers' knowledge.



------------------

(LEAD) S. Korean shares close higher ahead of U.S. inflation data

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished higher Tuesday on gains in technology and chemical shares, while investors awaited the U.S. inflation data slated to be announced this week. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 29.49 points, or 1.3 percent, to close at 2,433.25.



------------------

After award-winning book on tragic history, Han Kang loves to go more personal, upbeat

SEOUL -- Novelist Han Kang received a prestigious literary award in France last week for her book "I Do Not Bid Farewell."

"The Vegetarian" author, for which she won the International Booker Prize in 2016, said she would much like to "bid farewell" now to stories about South Korea's tragic history, and move on to brighter and warmer ones.



------------------

S. Korea aims to expand size of video content industry to 40 tln won by 2027

SEOUL -- The government on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious plan to expand the size of the country's video content industry to 40 trillion won (US$30.24 billion) by 2027.

The government also plans to create a fund worth 1 trillion won by 2028 to help the industry produce globally competitive content, like the hit Netflix series "Squid Game."



------------------

Election watchdog mulling adding hand-counting process in general elections

SEOUL -- The National Election Commission (NEC) is considering having vote counting staff manually check all ballots before using counting machines in next year's general elections in an effort to ensure fairness, a ruling party lawmaker said Tuesday.

The idea comes amid requests from lawmakers that, under the current system, election observers often fail to sort out invalid votes during the ballot counting process, according to Yoo Sang-bum of the ruling People Power Party.

