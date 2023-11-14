Vice defense chiefs of S. Korea, Philippines agree to closely cooperate in defense industry

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The vice defense chiefs of South Korea and the Philippines agreed Tuesday to "closely" work together in the defense industry sector, Seoul's defense ministry said, amid Manila's push to modernize its military.

Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho and his Philippine counterpart, Angelito M. De Leo, held the talks on the margins of the inaugural defense ministerial meeting between South Korea and the U.N. Command member states in Seoul.

"The two vice ministers agreed to closely cooperate in the defense industry sector, including the third phase of the Philippine military's modernization project," the ministry said in a release.

Under the modernization efforts, Manila is known to be seeking to acquire advanced military equipment, which may possibly include submarines.

The South Korean Navy operates diesel-electric submarines manufactured by local shipbuilders HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean.

South Korea has previously exported military hardware to the Philippines. In 2014, Manila signed a deal to purchase 12 FA-50 light attack aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd.

During the talks, the two sides also agreed to develop defense cooperation based on their countries' push to elevate their ties to a "strategic partnership" next year when they mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the ministry said.



