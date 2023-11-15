Go to Contents
N. Korea develops new-type solid-fuel engines for intermediate-range ballistic missile: KCNA

06:48 November 15, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has developed new-type of high-thrust solid-fuel engines for intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBM) and successfully conducted ground jet tests this week, Pyongyang's state media said Wednesday.

"The missile industry of the DPRK has developed new-type high-thrust solid-fuel engines for intermediate ballistic missile again, which are of important strategic significance, and successfully conducted the first ground jet tests of the first-stage engine and the second-stage engine on November 11 and 14 respectively," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language article.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

