06:57 November 15, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon says short selling to remain banned until fundamental measures are put in place (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- DP to consider impeaching Prosecutor General Lee One-seok (Kookmin Daily)
-- Only 6 of 146 bills on 'reforming killer regulations' passed by National Assembly (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon says short selling hurts individual investors, to remain banned until fundamental measures are put in place (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon to demand int'l community's response to N. Korea-Russia military cooperation at APEC summit (Segye Times)
-- 17 U.N. Command member states vow united response to attack on S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon administration covered up electricity fee hike caused by new renewable energy project: audit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to consider nullifying Sept. 19 agreement if N. Korea launches reconnissance satellite (Hankyoreh)
-- Ambiguous standards on 'global R&D budget' cause confusion among researchers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't mulls cutting policy mortgage loans by 60 pct amid growing concerns over household debts (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- DP proposes 'windfall tax' on banks worth 1.9 tln won this year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korean battery makers cut U.S. jobs as EV sales slide (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- UNC members renew commitment against potential NK armed attack (Korea Herald)
-- Ruling party's innovation committee mired in deadlock (Korea Times)
(END)

